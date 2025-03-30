Xponance Inc. Buys 5,439 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $525.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

