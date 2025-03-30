Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 11,831 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Activity at Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

