Xponance Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,930,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,757,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 314,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 482.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.