Xponance Inc. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABR opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

