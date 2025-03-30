Xponance Inc. Invests $208,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $104,136,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TRN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

