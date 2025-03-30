Xponance Inc. Invests $74,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.