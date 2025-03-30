Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

