Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

