Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,661 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,366,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 896,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $11,291,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

