Xponance Inc. Sells 8,670 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 278,149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Constellium Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

