Xponance Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 2.2 %

WT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

