Xponance Inc. Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CVB Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.