Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 246,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,480,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after acquiring an additional 236,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. The trade was a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 209.55 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

