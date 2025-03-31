10,815 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,930,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,120,000 after buying an additional 5,272,717 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $23,825,000. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.