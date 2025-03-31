12,304 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vale by 274.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 119,061 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vale by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,778,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Barclays dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

