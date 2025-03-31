13,909 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $30,182.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,176,788 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,223.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,169 shares of company stock valued at $97,274. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.51. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

