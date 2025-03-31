15,415 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canaan by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,368,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,796 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,305,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 968,347 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 329.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 544,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 418,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAN. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $0.91 on Monday. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $256.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

