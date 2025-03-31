19,925 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.24. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

