34,229 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

