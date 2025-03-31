4,011 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,871,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter.

KBE opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

