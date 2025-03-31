40,400 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $26.51 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,485.95. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.