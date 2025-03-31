49,200 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $710,800 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

