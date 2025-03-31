8,144 Shares in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,368,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,128,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SGOL opened at $29.39 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

