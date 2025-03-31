Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 34,430 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 34,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $615,952.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,923,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,075,797.54. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALHC opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

