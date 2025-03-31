Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 532,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 345,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

