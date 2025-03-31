Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) Director Purchases C$108,520.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lewis Black bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,520.00.

Almonty Industries stock opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$623.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. Almonty Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.61.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

