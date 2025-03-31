Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $361.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
