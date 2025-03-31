Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $361.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

