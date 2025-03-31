Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 9.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,568,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99,968 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,285.89. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock worth $16,097,111. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

