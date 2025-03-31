American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,913 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $19,856,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 815,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,244 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 924,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 177,843 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $100.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $131.11.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.9201 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.