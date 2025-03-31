American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 59.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,179.94. This represents a 30.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

