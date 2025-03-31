American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.15 Million Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 250,563 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $755.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,850 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

