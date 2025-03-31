American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,661 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $68.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

