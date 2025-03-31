Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aurora Innovation worth $712,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,757 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.68 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.82.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

