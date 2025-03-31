Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $655,395.08 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Autodesk Stock Down 3.0 %
ADSK stock opened at $261.63 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $632,566,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $510,189,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $544,381,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
