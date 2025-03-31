Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Trading Down 1.4 %

BCPC opened at $163.79 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

