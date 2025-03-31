Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Acquires $11,700,000.00 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,793,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,312,185. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNTC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after buying an additional 7,137,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,643 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

