Best Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Oriental Culture are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that play a key role in creating or supporting the digital ecosystem of the metaverse, which encompasses virtual and augmented reality platforms, blockchain technology, and related digital services. Investors often view these stocks as potential beneficiaries of the growing trend toward immersive digital experiences, where virtual interactions and digital commerce become increasingly important. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.81. 133,951,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,828,798. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.32. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.93. 1,199,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.23. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $8.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 529,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 12 month low of $117.81 and a 12 month high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 139,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Oriental Culture (OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

OCG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 726,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Oriental Culture has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

