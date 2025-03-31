BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,152,000 after buying an additional 64,435 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BlackLine by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

