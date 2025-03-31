Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $120,578,041.60 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

