Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brunswick by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $96.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.