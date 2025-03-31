Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.49 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

