Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Celsius worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 165,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $75,535,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

