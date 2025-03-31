Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,777 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

