Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $12,101,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 815,198 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 353,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

