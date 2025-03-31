Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $369.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

