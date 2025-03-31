Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 346,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.88 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

