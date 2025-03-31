Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.53 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

