Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

