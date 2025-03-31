Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $205,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance
CGDV stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $37.38.
About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
