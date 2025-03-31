Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

